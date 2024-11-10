Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Shares Purchased by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN – Free Report) by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,858 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 792 shares during the quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EJAN. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,265,000. Paladin Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $158,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 34,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January in the second quarter valued at about $71,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter worth $117,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Performance

Shares of EJAN opened at $31.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $157.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 0.57. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $31.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.19.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Profile

The Innovator Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (EJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

