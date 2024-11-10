Insider Selling: Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) CFO Sells 19,299 Shares of Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) CFO Nicholas B. Hawkins sold 19,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.14, for a total transaction of $157,093.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 192,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,566,249.96. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Arteris Trading Down 3.3 %

AIP opened at $8.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.33 and a 200-day moving average of $7.67. Arteris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.27 and a 52-week high of $9.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the third quarter worth about $2,504,000. Algert Global LLC bought a new position in Arteris during the second quarter worth about $115,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, CloudAlpha Capital Management Limited Hong Kong bought a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth approximately $554,000. 64.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AIP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Arteris in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

