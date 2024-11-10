Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at $363,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Corvino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 1st, Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22.

HealthEquity Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Institutional Trading of HealthEquity

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.16. HealthEquity had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $299.93 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.48 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $24,184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in HealthEquity by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 924.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 198,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.

HealthEquity Company Profile

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

