Insider Selling: HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Director Sells 1,039 Shares of Stock

HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Free Report) Director Frank Corvino sold 1,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total transaction of $99,847.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,784 shares in the company, valued at $363,642.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Frank Corvino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, October 1st, Frank Corvino sold 1,247 shares of HealthEquity stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.26, for a total transaction of $100,084.22.
HealthEquity Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $98.82 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.44. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.10 and a 52-week high of $99.57. The company has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 82.35, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 4.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
Institutional Trading of HealthEquity
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of HQY. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in HealthEquity by 3,001.0% in the first quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 3,762,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,097,000 after acquiring an additional 3,640,748 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of HealthEquity by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,364,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,822,000 after purchasing an additional 325,906 shares during the period. Generate Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the second quarter worth approximately $24,184,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in HealthEquity by 36.7% during the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 843,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,034,000 after buying an additional 226,563 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in HealthEquity by 924.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 220,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,983,000 after buying an additional 198,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.55% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on HQY. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HealthEquity from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Bank of America lowered their price target on HealthEquity from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.83.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on HQY
HealthEquity Company Profile
HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, receive personalized benefit information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than HealthEquity
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?
Receive News & Ratings for HealthEquity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HealthEquity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.