Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVIGet Free Report) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVIGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Navient’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,973 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $4,813,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $3,345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 183,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

