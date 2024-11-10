Insider Selling: Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) EVP Sells 10,000 Shares of Stock

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) EVP Stephen M. Hauber sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 256,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,853,245. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Navient Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $15.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.39. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $19.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.59, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a current ratio of 9.49.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $1.20. Navient had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Navient Co. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Navient Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Navient

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Navient’s payout ratio is 92.75%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. increased its stake in Navient by 27.8% in the 3rd quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 3,581,311 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,833,000 after purchasing an additional 779,973 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Navient in the first quarter valued at $4,813,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at $3,345,000. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its stake in shares of Navient by 90.9% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 386,379 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after buying an additional 183,969 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Navient by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,582,928 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $23,047,000 after buying an additional 171,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.14% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on Navient from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Navient in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Navient from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.75.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

Further Reading

