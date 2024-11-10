Insider Selling: Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) EVP Sells $259,273.08 in Stock

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) EVP Margaret S. Ohlhaver sold 9,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.96, for a total value of $259,273.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,281. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock opened at $27.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of -186.25 and a beta of 1.21. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.32 and a 12-month high of $30.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $25.29 and its 200 day moving average is $24.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Pacific Premier Bancorp (NASDAQ:PPBI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $224.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 4th. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is -879.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PPBI. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pacific Premier Bancorp by 77.3% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 47,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 20,619 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $217,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $858,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 83,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 93.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens raised their price target on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

About Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

