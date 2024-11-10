Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Sells 3,981 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 3,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $658,019.49. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,180,519.18. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Plexus Trading Up 0.8 %

PLXS opened at $165.97 on Friday. Plexus Corp. has a one year low of $90.18 and a one year high of $169.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $136.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Get Plexus alerts:

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analyst Ratings Changes

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 2.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,515,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $333,374,000 after purchasing an additional 74,988 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Plexus by 0.3% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,109,047 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $217,611,000 after purchasing an additional 7,245 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in Plexus by 8.8% during the second quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,079,340 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,366,000 after purchasing an additional 87,574 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.0% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 788,196 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,326,000 after purchasing an additional 23,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Plexus by 7.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 453,308 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,772,000 after purchasing an additional 31,099 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on PLXS shares. StockNews.com lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark upped their price target on Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. KeyCorp started coverage on Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Plexus

About Plexus

(Get Free Report)

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.