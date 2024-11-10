Insider Selling: Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CFO Sells 2,643 Shares of Stock

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Free Report) CFO Patrick John Jermain sold 2,643 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.32, for a total transaction of $439,583.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,652,220.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Patrick John Jermain also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 28th, Patrick John Jermain sold 5,045 shares of Plexus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.13, for a total value of $722,090.85.

Plexus Price Performance

Shares of Plexus stock opened at $165.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $136.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.28. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $90.18 and a fifty-two week high of $169.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.39 and a beta of 0.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Plexus had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 2.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus during the third quarter worth $755,000. Moran Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 4.0% in the third quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Plexus by 85.0% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 664 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Plexus by 13.4% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 18,923 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,587,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Plexus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Plexus from $144.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Plexus from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Plexus in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.50.

Plexus Company Profile

Plexus Corp. provides electronic manufacturing services in the United States and internationally. It offers design, develop, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as sustaining services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Articles

