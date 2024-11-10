Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CEO Sells $578,221.93 in Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY – Get Free Report) CEO Jude Bricker sold 37,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $578,221.93. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,267,464.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Jude Bricker also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Sun Country Airlines alerts:

On Tuesday, October 1st, Jude Bricker sold 2,193 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.83, for a total value of $23,750.19.

Sun Country Airlines Price Performance

Shares of Sun Country Airlines stock opened at $15.17 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.78 and a 200 day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $803.10 million, a PE ratio of 18.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.48. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.22 and a 52 week high of $17.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines ( NASDAQ:SNCY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $249.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.30 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 9.00% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 76.9% during the third quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 1,660.9% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $40,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Sun Country Airlines during the second quarter valued at $80,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SNCY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised Sun Country Airlines from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on SNCY

About Sun Country Airlines

(Get Free Report)

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, operates scheduled passenger, air cargo, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Passenger and Cargo. The company also provides crew, maintenance, and insurance services through ad hoc, repeat, short-term, and long-term service contracts; and loyalty program rewards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Country Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Country Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.