Interfor (TSE:IFP) Given New C$23.00 Price Target at CIBC

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by analysts at CIBC from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 19.36% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on IFP. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Interfor from C$26.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 12th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Interfor from C$23.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Raymond James upgraded Interfor from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Interfor from C$27.00 to C$24.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$24.50.

Shares of IFP opened at C$19.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.31. The firm has a market capitalization of C$991.44 million, a P/E ratio of -2.75 and a beta of 2.54. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$19.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$17.99. Interfor has a twelve month low of C$15.35 and a twelve month high of C$26.00.

Interfor (TSE:IFP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported C($1.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($1.17) by C($0.30). The firm had revenue of C$771.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$774.00 million. Interfor had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 11.26%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Interfor will post 2.8616667 earnings per share for the current year.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. It offers decking, fascia and board, framing, v-joint paneling, fineline paneling, and siding products, as well as appearance, structural, studs, timbers, and machine stress related products.

