International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lessened its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in International Business Machines by 10.7% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,666 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705 shares in the last quarter. Alan B Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,567 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Del Sette Capital Management LLC now owns 10,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, FMB Wealth Management purchased a new stake in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total value of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,463,928. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com cut International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on International Business Machines from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $213.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.24. International Business Machines Co. has a 1 year low of $145.28 and a 1 year high of $237.37.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 97.23%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

