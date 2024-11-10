International Seaways Reports Third Quarter 2024 ResultsOn November 7, 2024, International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE: INSW) issued its third-quarter 2024 earnings announcement. The company reported a net income of $92 million, translating to $1.84 per dilu

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read International Seaways’s 8K filing here.
International Seaways Company Profile
International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments: Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2023, the company owned a fleet of 73 vessels. It serves independent and state-owned oil companies, oil traders, refinery operators, and international government entities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Seaways
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- Airbnb Stock Attracts Attention With Strong Cash Flow Strategy
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/4 – 11/8
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Trump’s Return: Which Sectors Will Benefit Most?