InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:IIP.UN – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$14.93.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IIP.UN. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. TD Securities upgraded InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. National Bankshares raised their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$14.75 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of IIP.UN opened at C$10.84 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -542.00 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.59, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.43. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$10.80 and a 1 year high of C$14.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$12.25.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.0315 dividend. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. InterRent Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,900.00%.

InterRent?REIT is a growth-oriented real estate investment trust engaged in increasing Unitholder value and creating a growing and sustainable distribution?through the acquisition and ownership of multi-residential properties. InterRent’s strategy is to expand its portfolio primarily within?markets that have exhibited stable market vacancies,?sufficient suites available to attain the critical mass necessary to implement?an efficient portfolio management structure, and?offer opportunities for accretive acquisitions.

