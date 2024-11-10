Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF) Shares Sold by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 63,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,060 shares during the quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,980,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,974,000 after buying an additional 405,733 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,425,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,046,000 after acquiring an additional 24,056 shares during the period. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,442,000 after purchasing an additional 26,692 shares in the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 2,102,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,882,000 after purchasing an additional 12,036 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,875,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,173,000 after purchasing an additional 23,345 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA PRF opened at $42.05 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $31.66 and a 12-month high of $42.16.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

