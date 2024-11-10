Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN) Holdings Cut by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lowered its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 60.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 772,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,166,013 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF were worth $16,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BKLN. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 167.3% in the second quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 41.7% in the first quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Olistico Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 151.6% in the third quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC now owns 1,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the period.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:BKLN opened at $21.15 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $21.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.06. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 52 week low of $20.61 and a 52 week high of $21.25.

About Invesco Senior Loan ETF

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

