iRobot’s (IRBT) Hold Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reissued their hold rating on shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

Shares of IRBT stock opened at $6.97 on Thursday. iRobot has a 12 month low of $5.83 and a 12 month high of $42.14. The company has a market capitalization of $210.70 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $193.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.41 million. iRobot had a negative return on equity of 100.79% and a negative net margin of 16.15%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($3.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that iRobot will post -4.43 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 14.4% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 9,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iRobot by 474.6% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in iRobot by 6.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 55,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in iRobot by 72.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 7,550 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in iRobot by 39.8% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 3,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots and home innovation products in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. The company offers floor care products, including Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Roomba accessories and consumables, such as the Clean Base Automatic Dirt Disposal, replacement dirt disposal bags for the Clean Base, filters, brushes, and batteries; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Braava accessories and consumables, which include cleaning solution, washable and disposable mopping pads, replacement tanks, and batteries, as well as subscription services.

