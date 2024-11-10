iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY) Stock Position Boosted by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:USHY – Free Report) by 10.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,247 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in USHY. United Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $266,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 100.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 14,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 7,037 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $12,801,000.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

USHY stock opened at $37.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02 and a beta of 0.34. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.76.

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.2069 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The iShares Broad USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (USHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate debt with broad maturities. USHY was launched on Oct 25, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

