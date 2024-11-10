iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Time to Buy?

Shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOK – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 194,535 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 117% from the previous session’s volume of 89,611 shares.The stock last traded at $38.15 and had previously closed at $38.11.

iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $622.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 97,100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 972 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 29.8% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF in the second quarter worth $1,095,000. Finally, JDM Financial Group LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF by 20.7% during the first quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 9,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Conservative Allocation ETF

iShares Conservative Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Conservative Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Conservative Index (the Conservative Allocation Index). The Conservative Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a conservative risk profile.

