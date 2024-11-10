iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 132 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HDV. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 53.5% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 333 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA HDV opened at $119.71 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $94.97 and a 52 week high of $119.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $117.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.41. The firm has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

