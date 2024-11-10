iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) Stock Holdings Increased by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDV. Atomi Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $487,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,127 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 107,611 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter.

HDV opened at $119.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.95 and a 200-day moving average of $113.41. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $94.97 and a 12-month high of $119.93.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

