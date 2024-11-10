iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) is Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s 2nd Largest Position

Sheets Smith Wealth Management reduced its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 223 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $31,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 67,668.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,247,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,910,868,000 after acquiring an additional 10,232,214 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,599,462,000 after purchasing an additional 7,615,287 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after purchasing an additional 6,319,531 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,319,789,000 after purchasing an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 125.6% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 4,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,812,000 after buying an additional 2,450,000 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $435.37 and a twelve month high of $602.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.49.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

