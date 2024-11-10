iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Acquired by Avid Wealth Partners LLC

Avid Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,902 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,566 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises 5.7% of Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Avid Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $8,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 65.6% in the third quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $601.13 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $574.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $552.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $435.37 and a one year high of $602.56. The firm has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

