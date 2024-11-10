iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by Austin Asset Management Co Inc

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.3% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 21.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,046,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,725,973,000 after buying an additional 6,319,531 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 34.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 22,513,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,319,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,774,400 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,368,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,325,761,000 after acquiring an additional 257,499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 60.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,161,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,599,462,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,683,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,488,098,000 after purchasing an additional 237,585 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $601.13 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $518.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $574.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $552.49. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $435.37 and a 12-month high of $602.56.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

