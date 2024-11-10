iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Arrow Financial Corp’s 5th Largest Position

Arrow Financial Corp lessened its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 410,461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 17,932 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of Arrow Financial Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $48,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8,742.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,545,682 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,783,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528,201 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares during the period. J.Safra Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,567,000. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 904,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $96,472,000 after purchasing an additional 581,689 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.78. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $90.29 and a 52 week high of $124.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

