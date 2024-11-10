iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Boosted by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 201,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,797 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 5.5% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $23,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the second quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% during the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $90.29 and a 52-week high of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $115.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.78.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

