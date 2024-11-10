iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 1.0% of Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 4,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 39,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after acquiring an additional 9,098 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,259,000 after acquiring an additional 6,648 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $124.25 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $90.29 and a 1 year high of $124.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.78. The firm has a market cap of $90.14 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

