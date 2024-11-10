iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSB – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 675,619 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 410% from the previous session’s volume of 132,358 shares.The stock last traded at $24.82 and had previously closed at $24.84.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.00 and its 200 day moving average is $24.72.
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This is a boost from iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.11%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
iShares ESG Aware 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
The iShares ESG 1-5 Year USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, short-term corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return of the Bloomberg US Corporate 1-5 years Index.
