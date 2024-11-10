iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM) Sees Large Volume Increase – Here’s What Happened

iShares Gold Trust Micro (NYSEARCA:IAUM – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 6,072,987 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 317% from the previous session’s volume of 1,456,736 shares.The stock last traded at $26.80 and had previously closed at $26.97.

iShares Gold Trust Micro Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Gold Trust Micro

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fielder Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 36.0% in the second quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 236,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 62,548 shares in the last quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 2.4% in the second quarter. Sinecera Capital LLC now owns 64,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 22.4% in the third quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 14.9% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust Micro by 1.8% in the third quarter. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC now owns 325,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,537,000 after buying an additional 5,873 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares Gold Trust Micro

The iShares Gold Trust Micro (IAUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults. IAUM was launched on Jun 15, 2021 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

