iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF) Holdings Lowered by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. cut its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GBF – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 372,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,633 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF worth $39,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GBF. Destination Wealth Management boosted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 167,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,252,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 3,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 10,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 35,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,620,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GBF opened at $103.86 on Friday. iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.44 and a 1-year high of $107.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $105.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.14.

iShares Government/Credit Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States dollar-denominated government, government-related and investment-grade the United States corporate bonds. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

