iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE) Stock Price Down 0% – What’s Next?

Shares of iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF (NYSEARCA:ITDE – Get Free Report) traded down 0% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $32.18 and last traded at $32.23. 7,022 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 82% from the average session volume of 3,856 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.38.
iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF Company Profile
The iShares LifePath Target Date 2045 ETF USD (ITDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target date asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in equity, fixed income, and money market ETFs using an asset allocation strategy that shifts exposure as the target retirement date approaches.
