iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) Stake Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 319,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $34,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EFG. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 3,346 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $210,000. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 346.6% during the first quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,494 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 24.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after purchasing an additional 4,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Watershed Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,328.8% during the first quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 52,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 48,754 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

EFG stock opened at $101.35 on Friday. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $85.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $104.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.52. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

