iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV) Shares Sold by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:EFAV – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the period. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Roof Eidam Maycock Peralta LLC now owns 18,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 9,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $637,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% in the second quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 19,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $73.99 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 0.53. iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $64.68 and a 1-year high of $76.51.

The iShares MSCI EAFE Min Vol Factor ETF (EFAV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of developed-market equities, ex-US and Canada, selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio subject to constraints including sector exposure.

