iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) is Carr Financial Group Corp’s 6th Largest Position

Carr Financial Group Corp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 40.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 329,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,588 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises about 4.0% of Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Carr Financial Group Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $83,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 287.8% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of IQLT opened at $38.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $33.70 and a 52-week high of $41.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day moving average of $39.75.

About iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

