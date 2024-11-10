iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL) Shares Sold by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services decreased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF (NYSEARCA:EWL – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 186,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,994 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of First Personal Financial Services’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF were worth $9,707,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EWL. Innealta Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 10,637.1% in the 3rd quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 15,032 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $783,000 after purchasing an additional 14,892 shares during the last quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trajan Wealth LLC now owns 236,002 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares during the last quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 17.8% in the 3rd quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $153,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,844 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $409,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF Price Performance

Shares of EWL opened at $48.75 on Friday. iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF has a one year low of $42.69 and a one year high of $53.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 0.67.

About iShares MSCI Switzerland ETF

iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Switzerland Capped Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Switzerland 25/50 Index (the Index).

