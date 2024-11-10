iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by Meritage Portfolio Management

Meritage Portfolio Management decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,861 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $10,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 1,520 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $571,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 52.3% in the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 12,101 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 12,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,876,000 after buying an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. ESL Trust Services LLC now owns 1,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $592,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.31 on Friday, reaching $398.63. 1,691,858 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,310,685. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.46 billion, a PE ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $276.09 and a 1-year high of $399.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $374.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $360.70.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

