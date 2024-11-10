iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Shares Sold by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,412 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atria Investments Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 73,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,111,000 after buying an additional 2,417 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 52,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 501,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,406,000 after buying an additional 20,925 shares in the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.8% during the third quarter. Able Wealth Management LLC now owns 186,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,602,000 after buying an additional 3,371 shares in the last quarter. 7.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.26 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.33. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $109.85 and a 52 week high of $110.64.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.4668 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

Featured Articles

