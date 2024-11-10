iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) Stake Lowered by Liberty Wealth Management LLC

Liberty Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 74.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 237,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 684,897 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises about 3.9% of Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Liberty Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $22,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $654,000. Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $1,208,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 104.7% during the first quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 25,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 12,829 shares in the last quarter. Semus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $427,000. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 59.9% during the first quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 6,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $101.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.62. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.67 and a fifty-two week high of $101.36.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

