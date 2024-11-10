ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Acquired by Round Rock Advisors LLC

Round Rock Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,319 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. ITT comprises approximately 0.7% of Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Round Rock Advisors LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $3,038,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Select Equity Group L.P. raised its position in ITT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,340,392 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $431,512,000 after acquiring an additional 351,206 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of ITT by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 954,809 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 50,329 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in ITT by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 828,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $106,961,000 after buying an additional 3,370 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in ITT by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 723,617 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $98,434,000 after buying an additional 80,652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in ITT by 73.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 681,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $92,751,000 after buying an additional 288,671 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ITT shares. TD Cowen raised their target price on ITT from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on ITT from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ITT from $155.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of ITT from $165.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of ITT from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.78.

ITT Stock Performance

Shares of ITT stock opened at $153.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. ITT Inc. has a 52 week low of $100.31 and a 52 week high of $154.35. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $144.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.05.

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $885.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $884.50 million. ITT had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 17.98%. ITT’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that ITT Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

ITT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.319 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. ITT’s payout ratio is currently 21.67%.

ITT Company Profile

(Free Report)

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.