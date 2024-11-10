John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:HPI)

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of HPI opened at $18.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $18.30 and its 200-day moving average is $17.35. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.15 and a fifty-two week high of $19.43.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
