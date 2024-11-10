John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance
Shares of HPS stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.25.
About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III
