John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.11

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.11 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.08%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Performance

Shares of HPS stock opened at $16.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.03. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1 year low of $12.49 and a 1 year high of $17.25.

Get John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III alerts:

About John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.