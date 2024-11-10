Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC

Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 137,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,016 shares during the quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $22,226,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 58.7% during the third quarter. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 400.0% in the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total transaction of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 18,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $155.47 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $162.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $143.13 and a 12-month high of $168.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.21. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $169.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

