Joseph W. Turner Sells 6,000 Shares of Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Stock

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph W. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.63, for a total transaction of $399,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,153,762.66. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Great Southern Bancorp Price Performance

Great Southern Bancorp stock opened at $63.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.70 and a 200-day moving average of $56.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.54 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.19 and a 52 week high of $68.01.

Get Great Southern Bancorp alerts:

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $90.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.75 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 17.21% and a return on equity of 10.56%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Great Southern Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.37%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% during the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management boosted its position in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 41.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GSBC

About Great Southern Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Great Southern Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Southern Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.