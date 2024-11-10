JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND) Stock Holdings Raised by Tyler Stone Wealth Management

Tyler Stone Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report) by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 89,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47,420 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Tyler Stone Wealth Management’s holdings in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF were worth $4,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JBND. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Means Investment CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $15,462,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 63.7% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 6,545 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF by 45.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Active Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $2,950,000.

Get JPMorgan Active Bond ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.03. 165,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 94,421. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $53.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.05. JPMorgan Active Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.04 and a fifty-two week high of $55.06.

JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (JBND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed, investing in a diverse portfolio of U.S. dollar-denominated, investment grade bonds JBND was launched on Oct 11, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JBND – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Active Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.