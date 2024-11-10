JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC

Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,568 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF accounts for about 3.3% of Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Eagle Bluffs Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $6,211,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 50,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 131,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,241,000 after acquiring an additional 9,306 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $268,000. Finally, Carr Financial Group Corp raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Carr Financial Group Corp now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,162,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $56.54 on Friday. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $47.67 and a 52-week high of $56.60. The stock has a market cap of $18.24 billion, a PE ratio of 32.10 and a beta of -0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $54.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.08.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a dividend of $0.4936 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 1st. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.48%.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

