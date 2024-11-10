Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR) Price Target Raised to $1.50

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Free Report) had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $1.00 to $1.50 in a report issued on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $3.00 price objective on shares of Kaltura in a research report on Thursday.

KLTR stock traded up $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $1.98. 407,517 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 129,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Kaltura has a 12 month low of $0.76 and a 12 month high of $2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $295.00 million, a PE ratio of -7.62 and a beta of 0.75.

Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01. Kaltura had a negative net margin of 20.71% and a negative return on equity of 136.62%. The business had revenue of $44.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.27 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kaltura will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Kaltura in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Kaltura by 4.8% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 231,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 286,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 44,289 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 382,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Kaltura by 104.8% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 227,127 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.79% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various software-as-a-service (SaaS) products and solutions and a platform-as-a-service (PaaS) in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Enterprise, Education, and Technology (EE&T); and Media and Telecom (M&T).

