Kampmann Melissa S. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Kampmann Melissa S. lowered its stake in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,230 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the quarter. Fastenal makes up approximately 2.5% of Kampmann Melissa S.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Kampmann Melissa S.’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $3,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the third quarter valued at $310,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in Fastenal by 205.4% during the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 27,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after buying an additional 18,281 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Fastenal by 499.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 132,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,186,000 after buying an additional 110,027 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc acquired a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,212,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fastenal by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 210,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 11,436 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In related news, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Fastenal news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 45,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.14, for a total transaction of $3,116,996.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,489,266.52. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anthony Paul Broersma sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total transaction of $52,944.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,261 shares of company stock valued at $13,874,979 in the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FAST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fastenal from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price target (up from $80.00) on shares of Fastenal in a report on Monday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Fastenal from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Fastenal from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.33.

Fastenal Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ FAST opened at $83.33 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.40, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $73.29 and a 200-day moving average of $68.70. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $59.04 and a 1-year high of $84.05.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 11th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 33.30% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fastenal will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 25th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.61%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company’s fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers that are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

