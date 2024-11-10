Kava (KAVA) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $405.76 Million

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 10th. In the last seven days, Kava has traded 23% higher against the dollar. Kava has a market cap of $405.76 million and $22.09 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.37 or 0.00000468 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00040047 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00005936 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00011375 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 15.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00006620 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00003341 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,238 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

