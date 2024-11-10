Kellanova (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by TCTC Holdings LLC

TCTC Holdings LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellanova (NYSE:K – Free Report) by 46.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC’s holdings in Kellanova were worth $94,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Kellanova by 20.5% during the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 273,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,076,000 after purchasing an additional 46,450 shares during the period. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Kellanova by 4.3% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 256,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,705,000 after acquiring an additional 10,676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Kellanova by 498.7% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 260,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,049,000 after purchasing an additional 217,320 shares during the period. M&G Plc acquired a new position in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth $9,346,000. Finally, Atria Investments Inc purchased a new stake in Kellanova during the 1st quarter worth about $1,003,000. 83.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kellanova Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:K opened at $81.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.03. Kellanova has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $81.26. The company has a market cap of $27.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.39.

Kellanova Dividend Announcement

Kellanova ( NYSE:K Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. Kellanova had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Kellanova will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. Kellanova’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total value of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Kellanova news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 114,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.25, for a total transaction of $9,195,285.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,482,855 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,051,249,113.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.62, for a total transaction of $6,272,236.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,597,438 shares in the company, valued at $4,079,165,451.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,150,064 shares of company stock valued at $92,680,265. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on K. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Kellanova from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Kellanova in a research report on Monday, August 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Kellanova from $76.00 to $83.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised Kellanova from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kellanova has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.35.

About Kellanova

Kellanova, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Australia, and Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

