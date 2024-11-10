Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues Earnings Results

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Kenvue had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 21.80%. The business had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Kenvue updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.100-1.200 EPS and its FY24 guidance to $1.10-1.20 EPS.

Kenvue Stock Up 3.1 %

NYSE:KVUE opened at $23.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Kenvue has a twelve month low of $17.67 and a twelve month high of $23.72. The company has a market cap of $45.35 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 141.38%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kenvue from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Kenvue from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kenvue from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.64.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

