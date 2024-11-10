Klingman & Associates LLC Has $211,000 Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Klingman & Associates LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,299 shares of the company’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kimelman & Baird LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Syntrinsic LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $38,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000.

Get iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF stock opened at $96.72 on Friday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $69.85 and a 52 week high of $96.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 1.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.41 and a 200-day moving average of $89.77.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.