Klingman & Associates LLC Purchases 214 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Klingman & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,315 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,482,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordwand Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 129.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordwand Advisors LLC now owns 763,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,662,000 after purchasing an additional 431,128 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 16.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 70,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,412,000 after acquiring an additional 10,026 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 22.9% in the third quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,372,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. United Bank now owns 3,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Finally, Holistic Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $155.47 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $143.13 and a 52-week high of $168.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $374.31 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $162.61 and its 200 day moving average is $155.81.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $22.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.66 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.78%.

Insider Activity at Johnson & Johnson

In other news, VP Robert J. Decker sold 5,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.06, for a total value of $930,113.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 18,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,131,683.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.00.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicine segment offers products for various therapeutic areas, such as immunology, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, and psoriasis; infectious diseases comprising HIV/AIDS; neuroscience, consisting of mood disorders, neurodegenerative disorders, and schizophrenia; oncology, such as prostate cancer, hematologic malignancies, lung cancer, and bladder cancer; cardiovascular and metabolism, including thrombosis, diabetes, and macular degeneration; and pulmonary hypertension comprising pulmonary arterial hypertension through retailers, wholesalers, distributors, hospitals, and healthcare professionals for prescription use.

